UK supporting family of British man ‘bludgeoned’ to death on oil rig in Qatar

A British has been was killed on an oil rig in Qatar, the foreign office has confirmed, with police investigating it as a murder.

Qatari police opened a murder investigation after a Scottish worker for the France-based company Stapem Offshore.

The man reportedly died after an altercation, with the Times reporting he had been “bludgeoned” to death. It said he was killed by a colleague and wrapped in a bed sheet.

His death was confirmed this morning by the foreign office, with colleagues saying all men involved in the incident were Scottish.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”

According to the Times, another worker said there had been a murder and attempted murder.

Stapem Offshore and the UK embassy in Qatar have been asked for comment.