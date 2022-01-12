French police arrest suspect over murder of British family in the Alps

Two women, who identified themselves as family friends, hold each other as they stand at the front gate of the house of the al-Hilli family on September 7, 2012 in Claygate, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

French police have arrested a suspect over the unsolved murder of a British family in the Alps a decade ago.

Police said a man in custody was there to ‘verify’ his schedule for the days around the attack.

Iraqi-born British engineer Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal, Mrs al-Hilli’s mother Suhaila al-Allaf and a cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, were found shot dead on a road near Lake Annecy.

The al-Hillis’ two young daughters, aged four and seven at the time, survived. Both girls were given new identities.

Seven-year-old Zainab was found with serious head injuries after being shot and beaten.

Cyclist Mollier is thought to have been a passer-by, having no connection to the British family.

Public prosecutor Line Bonnet said in a statement that an arrest had been made at 8am on Wednesday by detectives in Chambéry.

Bonnet added that further details would be released “after the detention” but that the investigation was covered by judicial secrecy laws.

Local broadcaster BFM television said the suspect was a married man who had previously been questioned as a witness.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the murders over the years, but no charges have ever been brought.