Sky Sports teams up with UK broadcasters to make World Cup qualifier available to all

(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sky has confirmed that the World Cup Play-Off Final next Sunday will be available free to air thanks to agreements with UK broadcasters ITV, STV and S4C.

The game, to be played between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine. The deal means everyone in Scotland and Wales can get behind their national teams on Sunday, in their bids to reach the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The game, which will also be shown on Sky Sports, is the culmination of a long qualifying campaign for both nations, following initial postponement of Scotland’s fixture with Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, while Wales beat Austria 2-1 back in March.

This is not the first time that Sky has shared sports rights with PSB partners in moments of national importance.

In 2019, Sky partnered with Channel 4 to show England’s bid to lift the Cricket World Cup for the first time, available for the whole of the UK to watch. The final saw a peak audience across Sky and Channel 4 of 8.3 million, watch England lift the trophy.

The 2021 Formula One season was one of the most competitive and debated campaigns ever, climaxing in a winner takes all battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Sky again partnered with Channel 4 to see a combined peak audience of 7.4 million people watch Max Verstappen seal the World Championship title.

Commenting on the move, Managing Director of Sky Sports Jonathan Licht said: “Next Sunday’s game is a huge fixture for Wales and Scotland supporters, and for football fans throughout the UK and Ireland. We are thrilled to make a game of such national sporting significance available to the widest possible audience, thanks to our partnership with ITV, S4C and STV.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This agreement ensures free to air coverage for all football fans for the crucial World Cup Play-Off Final. The deal with Sky Sports will bring fans of the Home Nations the chance to watch their team progress to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which we hope our viewers will enjoy.”

The FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland will kick off at 5pm on Sunday 5th June.