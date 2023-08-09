Sky drops Oscars coverage after 20 years

While Sky has not specified the reasons for relinquishing the rights to the 2024 Oscars, it is evident that the network, like media outlets globally, is navigating challenges imposed by cost-cutting measures due to adverse economic conditions.

UK film enthusiasts will no longer be able to watch the Oscars coverage via Sky as the TV giant has reportedly relinquished its two-decade hold on broadcasting the prestigious LA awards ceremony.

Sky is set to end its deal to show the Oscars and Disney, the rights holder, is reportedly in advanced talks with an undisclosed potential new UK buyer, according to Hollywood news site Deadline.

For the past 20 years, Comcast-owned Sky has owned the rights to showcase the event across its various channels.

Sky bought the rights from the BBC in 2004, following a tussle between the two British broadcasters that saw coverage change hands twice over five years.

Recent Oscar viewership figures, however, have stuttered in both the UK and the US. This year only 35,000 viewers watched the awards live on Sky Cinema compared to nearly 60,000 in 2022.

Sky declined to comment on the report, while Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.