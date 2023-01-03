Premier League: Arsenal eight clear, Everton thrashed and United triumph

Premier League action saw Arsenal extend their lead at the top while Everton and Frank Lampard were thrashed at home. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tonight’s Premier League matches saw Arsenal grow their lead at the summit of the table to eight points, Manchester United draw level on points with Newcastle United and the pressure piled on to Frank Lampard after his Everton side were humbled at home. Here’s what happened.

Arsenal gunning for the top

Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at the Emirates this evening sent them eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The win extends the Gunners’s unbeaten league run to 11 games, though Mikel Arteta’s side have dropped points in the league for the first time since their 1-1 draw with Southampton in October.

It’s Newcastle’s second 0-0 draw in a row but a point ensures they remain within reach of Manchester City (36 points) and ahead of Manchester United (35) on goal difference. Newcastle last lost a Premier League game in August.

There is speculation surrounding a potential contract clause deal relating to Cristiano Ronaldo but Eddie Howe’s men will be focused on an upcoming break from the league – for a pair of cup games – before returning to action against Fulham on 15 January.

Lampard limping in league?

Frank Lampard’s tenure as Everton manager became slightly more precarious this evening as his side lost 4-1 at home to a sizzling Brighton outfit.

Kaoru Mitoma netted for the Seagulls before the break but three goals in six minutes through Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Groß handed Brighton the win.

Everton did get a consolation foal through Demarai Gray but the result will have left the Toffees with a lot to chew on.

The win moved Brighton above Chelsea and Brentford and into eighth in the Premier League table while the heavy defeat leaves Everton 16th, just one point ahead of Nottingham Forest in the relegation places.

Before today’s fixtures, Lampard was the second favourite to leave his position as a Premier League manager after West Ham’s David Moyes.

United on the charge

Manchester United went level on points with Newcastle and remain fourth in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth this evening.

Casemiro scored the opener at Old Trafford before Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford added the second and third after the break.

The result takes United five points clear of Tottenham in fifth and within a win of second place – albeit Manchester City will have a game in hand.

Bournemouth linger in 15th among a bottom eight who are now more than a win adrift of the top 12.

Foxes outfoxed

Leicester City suffered a second consecutive Premier League defeat after a 1-0 home loss to Fulham on Tuesday night.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted for the away side to surpass his previous Premier League goal tally record of 11 in a season.

Fulham move up to seventh and into the minor European places after the victory – they are one win away from the Europa League spots.

Leicester sit 13th but are now more than a win behind Aston Villa in 12th.