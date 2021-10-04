Powell comments spark Bitcoin resurgence back towards $50k

Crypto at a glance

A strong weekend in the cryptocurrency markets saw Bitcoin rise in price by almost 10 per cent. The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at just below $48,000, up from $43,500 on Friday morning.

It briefly touched $49,000 again on Sunday, though a swift rejection means it might be a longer road back over the psychologically-important $50,000 level for bulls than they hope.

The Etherum (ETH) price is also up, with the second-largest cryptocurrency changing hands this morning for around $3,350. Solana is also back above $166, making it the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The total value of the crypto market returned above the $2 trillion mark on Friday and has stayed there ever since. Will it hold it there for the entire week?

The recovery to levels last seen two weeks ago seem to have been sparked by statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to Congress that the central bank has “no intention” of following China’s lead and banning cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins.

October is also typically a seasonally bullish period. The crypto market’s strength and the Fear and Greed Index are showing increasingly positive consumer sentiment in the face of negative headlines from China and Wall Street looking a little wobbly. Will Q4 see a continuation of the bull run as many predict, or could it be a bumpy ride?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,117,270,719,258..

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 3 2021, at a price of $48,199.95, up from $47,711.49 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $49,130.69 and the daily low was $47,157.29.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,669.58. In 2019, it closed at $8,205.94.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $899.39 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.175 trillion and Facebook is $967.09 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $25,876,688,380. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 62.21%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 54, back in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.37. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 57.95. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“It’s very hard for me sitting here to give you a price prediction, but I can pretty confidently say that bitcoin, I think, has effectively replaced gold. And it will continue to do so. And so that market cap is just going to grow.” Virgin Galactic’s chairman and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya.

What they said yesterday

Greta would be so proud…

BREAKING: El Salvador Mines First $BTC Using Volcano Energy — Market Meditations (@MrktMeditations) October 3, 2021

Workaholic…

Your money should be accessible to you at all times. #Bitcoin is 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. — Kit (@kit_sats) October 3, 2021

Think about it…

When you realize that Bitcoin solved money, it’s a very powerful thing — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) October 2, 2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

