Fear grips markets while Bitcoin holds at over $43k

Even though I am full time in this incredible industry, sometimes I struggle to keep up!

While China filled in all the loopholes that were left over from its previous legislation banning Bitcoin (for reasons I discuss here), El Salvador reported this week that it now had 2.3 million people – that’s 35% of its entire population – using Bitcoin through its Chivo wallet.

This number is important because it now exceeds the number of people in the country who have a bank account (around 1.7 million) according to data provided by the President, Nayib Bukele.

In other words, Bitcoin has banked more people in three weeks than the entire banking system did in several decades. It is a simply astonishing achievement and exposes just how out of date the traditional finance system is when going head-to-head with a new decentralised world.

Almost to add insult to injury, the ‘Jacks’ (that’s Mallers and Dorsey) this week launched an instant payment system using the Bitcoin rails via Twitter creating a seamless layer two payment system that bypasses any third party.

Banks have reason to be concerned.

This is probably why so many have made it so hard to buy cryptocurrency recently by denying transfers to exchanges, a subject, among others, that was raised and discussed several times at this week’s amazing City AM Summit and Awards event, held over Wednesday and Thursday this week in two cracking venues in London.

The TL;DR conclusion is that this is going to be a problem for a while.

I had the pleasure and privilege of delivering a keynote on the second day discussing the Bitcoin Pioneers community and I stayed for the duration of the event. I’d love to give you a summary of the announcements made and projects being worked on but there’s too much to cover in an extended article, let alone a single paragraph.

Let’s just say that this industry is moving incredibly quickly with innovation oozing out of every possible niche and sector.

So when I say it’s getting hard to keep up, I really mean it. Of course, it’s also incredibly exciting.

Have a great weekend all!

JD

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,935,046,933,803.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 30 2021, at a price of $43,790.90, up from $41,564.36 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $44,092.60 and the daily low was $40,829.67.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,619.45. In 2019, it closed at $8,343.28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $828.84 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.151 trillion and Facebook is $956.88 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28,603,073,946, down from $32,526,059,409 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 56.41%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, still in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.34, up from 42.25 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 50.41, up from 44.53 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is a potential store of value over the long term.” MassMutual chief investment officer

What they said yesterday

*Clicks fingers*

Took us 50 seconds to send $20 all over the world on #Bitcoin

This is what the future looks like 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bOfqYf3H4Z — Tahinis Restaurants (@TheRealTahinis) September 29, 2021

It checks out…

21 million #Bitcoin. 56.1 million millionaires



Do the math ✨ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 1, 2021

What’ll it be in another five years?

There are +28,000 #Bitcoin ATMs in the world.

That's 30x growth in just five years! — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 30, 2021

Crypto AM: Editor’s pick

Bitcoin booms but Hong Kong listed crypto stocks slide in wake of China crackdown

Cardano promises ‘industry-defining announcements’ at its biggest ever summit

(AFP via Getty Images)

Binance probed over suspected insider trading

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cardano Alonzo upgrade sees 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as magic monday gives cryptocurrencies a green start to the week

