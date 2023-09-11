Pogba facing lengthy ban after reported drug test failure

France international Paul Pogba could face a ban from football after failing a drugs test, according to reports in Italy.

The report suggests that the Juventus player tested positive after a Serie A match against Udinese last month, where he was an unused substitute.

He will have a second sample tested after elevated levels of testosterone were allegedly found.

The news came on Monday evening after the footballer opened up on almost walking away from football after allegedly being blackmailed by an organised crime gang.

According to PA, the 30-year-old’s brother Mathias – formerly a Wrexham player – was detained in September 2022 on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot, which Paul Pogba claimed amounted to a bid to extort £11.1million from him.

Mathias Pogba was released in December and denies the charges.

Paul Pogba began his senior career at Manchester United before moving to Juventus.

In 2016 he returned to Manchester United, where he scored 29 goals in 154 appearances, before once again heading to Juventus – in 2022 – where he has not been a regular starter.