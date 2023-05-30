Juventus stump up £620,000 and end disputes with authorities

Italian giants Juventus will pay £620,000 and take a 10-point deduction to end their ongoing dispute with Italian football authorities.

The move means the club will not be deducted any further points in this year’s Serie A campaign and keeps Juventus in line for European football next year.

They sit seventh in the league with one match to go this weekend and are six points clear of Torino in eighth.

The Old Lady are still able to reach the Europa League, however, depending on results involving teams above them – notably Roma, who can still win the Europa League, and Atalanta.

In addition to the fine for the club – which came after last week’s docked points ruling – the Italian Football Federation slapped a number of officials, including former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved and ex-sporting director Fabio Paratici, with fines.

Paratici was given a 30-month ban by the Italian sporting authorities due to his involvement in recent issues at the club and was forced to depart from his role at Tottenham Hotspur as a result.

Juventus travel to Udinese in the final round of Serie A fixtures this weekend while Atalanta host Monza and Spezia are on the road to Roma.