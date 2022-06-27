Petr Cech departs Chelsea in latest off-field change

Petr Cech has left his role at Chelsea FC ahead of the new season which starts in August. (Photo by Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea FC have this morning confirmed the departure of Technical and Performance Advisor and former goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Cech will leave his role at the end of the month having been in the position for three years.

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years,” Cech said.

“With the Club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.

“I am pleased that the Club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Cech made over 550 appearances in his professional career – 333 of them at Chelsea – and was the face of the mediation between fans and Chelsea’s former board – under Roman Abramovich – when the European Super League was initially confirmed.

He follows a string of other departures from the club – now under the ownership of a consortium led by American Todd Boehly – including chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia.

“Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family,” Boehly said. “We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”

Chelsea open the 2022/23 Premier League season away to Everton on 6 August.

