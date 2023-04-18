Pep Guardiola says future at Manchester City ‘undecided’ ahead of Bayern Munich clash in Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his future with the Premier League champions remains undecided ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich tomorrow. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his future with the Premier League champions remains undecided ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich tomorrow.

Guardiola’s side lead Bayern 3-0 having blown the German champions away when they visited the Etihad Stadium last week.

“There are talks in the background,” said the 52-year-old, who is in his seventh season at City.

Guardiola: Manchester City contract talk normal

“I think it’s normal. But without going into too much detail, there’s nothing decided yet so the talks continue.”

Guardiola joined City ahead of the 2016-17 season from tonight’s opponents Bayern.

Since then he has led his side to four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cup titles and two Community Shields. He has failed, however, to win the Champions League despite getting to the final in 2021.

“It’s about finding the balance,” Guardiola added when asked about approaching tomorrow’s second leg in Munich.

“We want to play our style, we have to be clinical. Everything’s possible.

“This competition is special, we are taking it very seriously and know that we’re playing against one of the best teams in Europe.”

City can still achieve the treble of the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League.