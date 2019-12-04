Over a hundred firefighters battle blaze at Brentford Travelodge

Over a hundred firefighters have been battling a huge blaze which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a Travelodge in Brentford.

Around 160 guests and staff have been evacuated, with no reports of injuries at this stage.

Station commander Nathan Hobson, who was at the scene, said that when firefighters arrived they were met “by a rapidly developing fire”:

“A single storey bin room on the ground floor was alight and the fire had already spread to an adjacent hotel of five floors.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the hotel and fought the fire internally which helped stop the fire spreading further.”

He added that the fire brigade had received 17 999 calls for the major incident. 15 five engines were dispatched to the scene, on Brentford’s High Street.

One witness tweeted that “a member of the public ran up and down every corridor on each floor” of the Travelodge “telling us to leave”.

Other witnesses took photos and footage of the blaze:

Firefighters are continuing to work to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.