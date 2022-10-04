Optimism in the air as Bitcoin creeps closer to $20k

There’s been a general upward trend in cryptocurrency prices over the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin up 3.7% and trading at $19,891 this morning.

Ethereum is walking in step, trading at $1,347 this morning, up 4.2% on the day. The market cap of all cryptocurrencies combined is up almost 3% over the same period.

Optimism in the crypto markets has been mirrored in traditional equity markets. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq have all shown upward movements in the 2-3% range to kick off October, which experts have attributed to a slowdown in US manufacturing, as shown by the ISM index. Investors are hoping this may lead the Fed to ease off on interest rate hikes in future.

Will we see this optimism continue through the rest of the month?

Have you booked your tickets for the Crypto AM Summit and Awards? Click here… Crypto AM Summit & Awards 2022 – CityAM

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $954,884 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 3 October 2022, at a price of $19,623.58. The daily high yesterday was $19,653.54 and the daily low was $19,025.23.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $381.69 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.327 trillion and Tesla is $754.1 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was

$32.214 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 47.31%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.60. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 49.93. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“It isn’t obvious that the world had to work this way. But somehow the universe smiles on encryption.” Julian Assange, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

What they said yesterday

Important piece of Bitcoin history…

✨ The oldest known draft of the #Bitcoin white paper, written by Satoshi Nakamoto exactly 14 years ago pic.twitter.com/NcRntrd2hg — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) October 3, 2022

Bitcoin is freedom…

Many of the people adopting #Bitcoin on the island its the first time they have ever had a way to save safely, a way to be financially included, A way to just buy stuff on the Internet like many of us do without realising just shopping online you need permission.



This is fredoom pic.twitter.com/QTGMply4BY — Bitcoin Island Philippines 🇵🇭 (@BitcoinIslandPH) October 3, 2022

Good point…

The best things in life are scarce.



For instance, #Bitcoin. — Alt Crypto Gems (@AltCryptoGems) October 3, 2022

Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST