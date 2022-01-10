Novak Djokovic: World No1 to give conference as Australia visa ruling due

Though he won his appeal, Novak Djokovic could yet be deported from Australia. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Lexus)

Novak Djokovic has reportedly been arrested mere hours after winning his visa appeal in Australia.

The Serbian world No1 has been arrested in Melbourne, home to the Australian Open, according to his father Srdjan.

His father has said he will hold a press conference alongside his son at 1pm GMT.

Djokovic won his appeal in the early hours of this morning against his potential deportation from Australia over a visa issue relating to a Covid-19 vaccination exemption.

The 20-time grand Slam winner and his lawyers had argued that he was exempt from a vaccine because he returned a positive PCR test within six months of flying – on 16 December.

That said, the tennis star had been seen in subsequent days to the alleged PCR confirmation with children without a mask. He was also presented with a stamp commemorating his achievements on 18 December.

Though a judge ordered for the Serbian ace to be freed from his quarantine, citing “unreasonable” grounds to cancel his visa, Australian ministers have the legal power to overturn this call.

The immigration minister Alex Hawke has just hours to invoke the “person direction” to move forward with the deportation, according to reports.

The decision is due within hours and Djokovic could in fact be banned from the country for three years.

Supporters are said to have gathered at the location of where Djokovic could be re-detained.

#Djokovic supporters have arrived at his location amid reports that he may be imminently re-detained pic.twitter.com/JCMPdSLETW — Michael Miller (@MikeMillerDC) January 10, 2022

The fallout surrounding Covid-19 and Djokovic’s medical exemption has divided opinion among the tennis comminuty.

Some stars have backed the Serbian in his right to play in the tournament while others have been more critical.

Last night, while the appeal was taking place, Djokovic’s family were joined by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

This led to former world No1 Andy Murray criticising the former politician.

Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.😉 https://t.co/rfFn1hdXlu — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 9, 2022

The Australian Open begins on 17 January in Melbourne and will see Naomi Osaka look to defend her women’s singles title.

It is, of course, unknown as of yet whether Djokovic will be able to defend his title, and win his 10th Open Down Under.