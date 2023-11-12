Dart on target as Great Britain see off Sweden in Billie Jean King Cup

Dart’s win clinched Bille Jean King Cup victory for Great Britain at the Copper Box

Great Britain secured their place in the top tier of next year’s Billie Jean King Cup on Sunday when Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart completed a 3-1 win over Sweden in London.

Hampstead-born Dart sealed the victory with a straight-sets win over Caijsa Hennemann at the Copper Box in Hackney, home to team captain Anne Keothavong.

It means Great Britain will go into the qualifiers in April for a chance to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

“I’m a London girl so to be able to play in London is extraordinary. It’s so awesome to play in front of such a good crowd,” said Dart.

“I really feel like I thrive in this competition and a team atmosphere and it’s so much more than just me. These are the best weeks.”

Earlier, Boulter beat Kajsa Rinaldo Persson 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to put the hosts in charge and make it two wins from two for the British No1 in the tie.

Dart’s win meant there was no need for a deciding doubles match.

“Katie and Harriet thrived off the energy of this arena. The support really carries this team and we absolutely love it,” said Keothavong.

“The Swedes put up a fantastic fight. They played a lot better than their rankings and challenged our players. We knew coming into this tie there was no room for complacency.”

On Saturday, Boulter beat Hennemann before Persson levelled the tie by defeating debutant Jodie Burrage.