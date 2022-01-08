Novak Djokovic: lawyers say recent Covid infection gave him vaccine exemption

(Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Lexus)

Novak Djokovic had a vaccine exemption to enter Australia due to a recent Covid infection, his lawyers have said.

Court documents stated: “The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021.”

The application says he received a document from the Department of Home Affairs on 1 January indicating he met the requirements for quarantine-free travel into Australia.

The tennis star was refused entry into Australia on Wednesday after failing to satisfy officials that he had sufficient grounds for the medical exemption against Covid-19 vaccination that he was granted by tournament chiefs. His appeal will be heard on Monday.

The document suggests his ground for appeal could be quite strong.

The a 20-time Grand Slam winner is currently in immigration detention with a court challenge due on Monday.

Rafael Nadal has come out to say that the visa row that has threatened Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open is a result of his rival’s choices.

“I think if he wanted he would be playing here in Australia without a problem,” said Nadal.

“He made his own decisions – and everyone is free to take their own decisions – but then there are some consequences.

“Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

