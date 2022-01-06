Tennis star not deported: Novak Djokovic handed reprieve in bid to defend Australian Open title as court adjourns visa appeal until Monday

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was handed a reprieve in his bid to defend his Australian Open title after the Federal Court of Australia adjourned his appeal against the decision to refuse him a visa.

Djokovic challenged the Australian Border Force’s refusal to allow him a visa to enter the country and his appeal has been adjourned until 10am on Monday in Melbourne, court officials said.

The nine-time Australia Open champion has been told by the Federal Court of Australia that he can remain in Melbourne until his appeal resumes.

Criticism across Australia

Earlier today Australia time, the country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said Novak Djokovic did not have an exemption to visit the country.

In a press conference, Morrison thanked Border Force officers “for doing their job implementing the Government’s policies” and noted entry to Australia “requires double vaccination, or a medical exemption”.

“I am advised that such an exemption was not in place, and as a result he is subject to the same rule as anyone else.” Scott Morrison

“I also want to stress, that ultimately, this is the responsibility of the traveller. It is for the traveller to be able to assert and backup their ability to come into the country consistent with our laws.

“This is nothing about any one individual, it is simply a matter of following the rules, and so those processes will take their course, over the next few hours, and that event will play out as it should.”

Novak Djokovic supporters take to the streets of Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/7lAXrLaVsI — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 5, 2022