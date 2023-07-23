Norris impresses as Verstappen wins seventh F1 race in a row

Lando Norris impressed at the Hungary Grand Prix but Max Verstappen’s dominance of this year’s Formula 1 season continued in Budapest.

Briton Norris, who drives for McLaren, picked up a second consecutive second place podium yesterday at the Hungaroring on Sunday behind the Dutch championship leader, who picked up a seventh consecutive victory – nine of the season.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez came home in third behind Norris with Lewis Hamilton fourth and George Russell sixth.

“It was a tough race, not an easy one,” Norris said.

“Especially near the end when Sergio was charging but he didn’t have enough to catch up.

“I had to fight for it at the beginning, it could have been a better start but it’s another podium for McLaren which is amazing.”

On whether he could have won, Norris said: “If Max retires then maybe.”

“At the moment the guys [Red Bull] are too quick unless they make mistakes or there are issues.

“We’re happy with the progress and to be where we are today, fighting for podiums. Our time will come later in the year.”

F1 continues this week in Belgium before the paddock goes on a summer break.