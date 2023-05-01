NFL star and US footballer invest in Premier League-bound Burnley

NFL star JJ Watt and international US football Kealia Watt have invested in Championship club Burnley Football Club. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

NFL star JJ Watt and international US football Kealia Watt have invested in Championship club Burnley Football Club.

The Clarets, who are set to return to the Premier League this summer under former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany, have added the couple to their investment roster.

JJ Watt is a three-time defensive player of the year and retired form NFL last year while his wife, Kealia is a former United States women’s international football player.

Read more CEO Roger Burnley exits Asda early after £6.8bn acquisition

Burnley investment

The duo watched the Clarets beat Wigan Athletic in March.

The couple said: “When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition.

“We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people.

“We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.”

“We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan, Vincent and the entire organisation and are looking forward to working with them.

New investment

“We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League.”

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley FC, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome JJ and Kealia into the Clarets family.

“This is a conversation that has been happening for some time and over the course of this season we’ve been hugely impressed by their passion and interest in both the club and the Burnley community.

“I am very much looking forward to working with them.

“Both JJ and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience.”

Burnley will take their place in the Premier League next season with Kompany’s men currently top of the second division and uncatchable in first.