Burnley appoint Vincent Kompany as new manager

Vincent Kompany has been confirmed as the new manager for Burnley. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Championship outfit Burnley have appointed former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The Clarets were relegated from the Premier League following the recent conclusion of the season and will compete in their first Championship season since 2015-2016 this summer.

Kompany, 36, joins after a spell with Belgium’s Anderlecht – where he guided them to third position – and has playing experience with Belgium – where he captained the side to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals – as well as Manchester city where he made over 250 appearances.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

The move marks an end to a managerial search which began when the club ended ties with former boss Sean Dyche after nearly 10 years with the club. Michael Jackson has been the interim manager but failed to keep Burnley in England’s top flight.

Burnley FC Chairman, Alan Pace said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the Club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the Club.”

Burnely’s future remains uncertain with questions surrounding ownership and loans, but Kompany – on the pitch at least – marks a new direction for the Turf Moor club.