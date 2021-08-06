CEO Roger Burnley exits Asda early after £6.8bn acquisition

Asda has today announced that CEO Roger Burnley has left the company in the midst of its transition to new ownership.

Burnley is leaving just months after the UK’s third biggest supermarket group was purchased by the billionaire Issa brothers and the private equity group TDR Capital for £6.8bn. In the process the Issa brothers added Asda’s 323 petrol stations to their existing empire of more than 350 sites.

In March, Burnley, who has been CEO of Asda since 2018, said he was “fully committed” to staying in the role until 2022 when a successor had been found. However, he has stepped down before new leadership could be appointed.

In a statement, Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR Capital thanked Burnley for his leadership. They said: “We have mutually agreed with Roger that now is the right time for him to step down from the business following a transition period under our ownership.”

The company said the shareholders “look forward to making a further announcement regarding his long term replacement and some additional appointments.”

The process to recruit a replacement for Roger Burnley is “ongoing” and Moshin and Zuber Issa will continue to work closely with the Asda team during the interim.

