Natwest banks on higher interest rates as profit beats expectations

Natwest gave a market updates on Friday.

Natwest breezed past profit expectations in the first quarter of the 2026 and is predicting a greater bump to its bottom line on the back of higher-than-expected interest rates.

The FTSE 100 giant booked a £2bn pre-tax profit in the first three months of the year, up from £1.8bn in the same period last year and beating analyst consensus of a flat growth.

It came as total income swelled £4.4bn, marking a near a 10 per cent increase on the previous year.

A key driver of this was a 20 basis point annual gain to the bank’s net interest margin, which serves as a crucial indicator of its profitability from lending. The margin ballooned to 2.47 per cent in the quarter.

Retail banking also grew with the banking adding another £3.3bn in mortgage balances, whilst commercial and institutional balanced increased £3.8bn, including a 25 per cent surge in start-up customers on the prior year.

Natwest is also tipped for a boost as interest rates look to stay higher for longer. On Thursday, the Bank of England held rates at 3.75 per cent but signalled hikes could be on the horizon as the outbreak of war in the Middle East continues to fan the flames of inflation.

As a result, Natwest increased its income target for the year, expecting to pocket the top end of its £17.2bn to £17.6bn range.

On Tuesday, the bank’s annual general meeting was interrupted by a gaggle of climate protesters rallying against the group’s green policy.

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Natwest wealth picks up pace

The group’s wealth division – which includes the prestigious private bank Coutts – performed as one of the highest-returning segments the quarter.

Return on equity – a sign of profitability – jumped to 21.1 per cent, a climb from 17.1 per cent the previous year.

Meanwhile, total income hit £291m, up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year after higher income from deposits and growth in investment fees.

Earlier this year, Coutts – the private bank used by the King – tripled its minimum deposit to £3m, from £1m.

In February, Natwest snapped up Evelyn Partners in a £2.7bn deal, which Thwaite said would create the banking groups “third growth engine”.

The move is set to shift Evelyn’s £69bn assets under management under the Natwest umbrella, meaning the bank will boast a total of around £127bn assets, making it the largest of the bank-owned wealth managers.

But the lender’s share price sinked in the trading session following the announcement, after it paid a 9.7x multiple on Evelyn’s latest £179m in earnings

Natwest promised £100m in annual cost savings following the deal, though it will involve £150m of spending to achieve this – with the potential to climb if Evelyn’s integration doesn’t go smoothly.