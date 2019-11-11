Meet our City A.M. PA Awards Judges - Leonid Shutov

Leonid Shutov is the owner and CEO of Bob Bob Ricard and Bob Bob Cité

Bob Bob Cité opened in the summer of this year after much anticipation – how have your first few months been?

Very busy and very exciting – there is always much to do when a restaurant first opens. We have been talking to our customers, listening to their thoughts and comments and looking for ways to improve our offer even further.

What makes Bob Bob Cité unique?

It’s the unique combination of classic French country cooking (which would not be out of place in a 1920s brasserie) with possibly the most urban interior that can only exist in an early 21st-century, Richard Roger’s-designed skyscraper.

Meet another judge: Alice Scutchey Senior Executive Assistant, Citi and Founder & Director, The Canary Wharf PA Club

Why did you choose the City for your next location?

The City is without doubt one of the most exciting parts of London (or the world, for that matter) – the mix of old and new architecture, of ancient history and the modern day is unlike anywhere else.

How much personal input did you have on the interior design at BBC?

A lot. It was a truly collaborative effort with Shayne Brady of BradyWilliams Design (just like it was with David Collins on Bob Bob Ricard). In fact, after nearly 3 years of design and build, once Bob Bob Cité was finished, it felt odd not to have daily contact and interactions.

What qualities are you looking for in City A.M PA of the year? A thorough understanding of what drives and ensures their superior’s success.

To nominate an individual, yourself or an exceptional colleague, please visit https://www.cityam.com/events/pa-awards/