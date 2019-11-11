Meet our City A.M. PA Awards Judges - Alice Scutchey

Alice Scutchey is a Senior Executive Assistant at Citi and the founder and director of the Canary Wharf PA Club.

What made you decide to set up the Canary Wharf PA Club?

I launched an internal network a couple of years ago but decided to expand on this idea when I returned from maternity leave in 2019. I had a lot of contacts that worked in Canary Wharf so I wanted to create something that involved the wider community rather than just within the bank. A few weeks into launching the CWPA club, we had hundreds of subscribers so I knew it was something that local assistants were interested in.

How do you think getting into the real world of work at an early age has benefitted your career?

I have always been a worker-bee and couldn’t wait to get out into the real world. I think working from a young age has taught me incredible resilience in what can be a very demanding and competitive environment. It has also allowed me to build years of experience versus years of education.

What are the main changes you have seen in the workplace for PA’s/EA’s since you started out?

The role has changed massively since my first job as an Admin Assistant. It’s now a more strategic business-partner position rather than data-entry and diary management. A modern day assistant requires constant upskilling to grow with AI and make use of the tools available to them.

What qualities are you looking for in City A.M PA of the year?

Someone that goes above and beyond in their role. An advocate for the PA/EA Industry who sets the bar for future assistants. A real right-hand man/woman who values their role in the business and strives to perform at the highest level.

