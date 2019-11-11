Meet our City A.M. PA Awards Judges - Lucy Chamberlain

Lucy Chamberlain is the founder of C&C Search.

In what ways do you deliver socially conscious business?

We have a mission to give back, think locally, minimize hard, reduce our carbon footprint and collaborate with likeminded businesses and organisations. Its also about how we do business every day, it is about making choices aligned with our values.

Why do you think you think your community focus is important?

Our philosophy is that our business IS a community. As humans we are hardwired for connection, we have created meaningful connections with out candidates and clients through our C&C communities who come together with a common purpose and who together are able to empower, leverage support and collective knowledge.

What’s it like working with your brother, Ed?

Incredible to be honest, he has skills I do not have and is my biggest cheerleader as well as keeping me in check. He is also as noisy and lively as he was as a kid which remains as irritating as it was back then!

In what ways are you disrupting the recruitment process?

By creating this marriage between the ways that business used to be done (no shortcuts, a passion for detail and with a real sense of pride in your craft) along with embracing innovation and technology – it is a very exciting mix!

What qualities are you looking for in City A.M PA of the year?

Someone who demonstrates a real passion for their profession, a determination to succeed, someone who has been through challenges and hurdles and finally someone who is clearly making a positive impact on the organisation and individuals that they support.

