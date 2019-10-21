only you know what they do – do you have

They’re the too-often unsung heroes of the business world, but on Wednesday evening the capital’s best PAs and EAs were given the toast they deserve at the beautiful Bob Bob Cité in the Leadenhall Building. From Sony and Spotify, to London & Capital and Lazard & Co., the awards finalists came from across London’s creative and professional industries, all of whom go above and beyond for their firms and their colleagues. They’re the engine which keeps the City running. Huge thanks to Corporate Service at Harrods, C&C Search, Bob Bob Cité and of course our panel of expert judges for their support.

Winners 2019

City A.M. Creative Industries PA of the Year 2019

Winner: Lucy Ewens, Executive Assistant to President of International Production, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Lucy runs the smooth operation of a business unit that is growing every single day, on top of supporting the President of International Productions in their role, acting as a “right hand and gatekeeper”. Colleagues say she is “always there to help in any way she can and always such a pleasure to work with.”

Highly Commended: Claire Griffiths, PA to CEO Steve King, Publicis Media

“If there is a more deserving nominee we will employ them” is Steve King’s verdict on a PA who has seen incredible change in the advertising and media industry over her long and varied career. Technological advances and the rise of digital have changed everything her firm does but her job as she sees it hasn’t: “it’s always been about being a partner.” She has been in that ‘partnership’ with King for some 17 years.

City A.M. Professional Services PA of the Year 2019

Winner: Emilia Gosling, PA to Managing Director, London & Capital

Emilia has spent some 20 years at London & Capital, supporting wealth manager Daniel Freedman for five of those years and is described as a “tour de force” by colleagues. After an accident on holiday and a lengthy hospital stay, Daniel sadly passed away earlier this year. Throughout this incredible difficult period Emilia worked relentlessly with clients, staff and most importantly Daniel’s family, putting aside her own grief and sadness to keep communication going and offer emotional support to colleagues.

Highly Commended: Jonathan McArthur, Executive Assistant to Managing Directors and Financial Sponsors team, Lazard & Co. Limited

Jonathan is described by a colleague as an “exemplary” EA at financial advisory behemoth Lazard, supporting a number of Managing Directors in different parts of the firm. Formerly at PIMCO Europe and Insight Investment, Jonathan was a driving force behind LazardProudEurope, the European arm of the firm’s global LGBTQ network.

Judges 2019

Lucy Chamberlain, founder, C&C Search

Leonid Shutov, Owner and CEO, Bob Bob Ricard, Bob Bob Cité

Tracy Finn, Head of Corporate Service at Harrods

Alice Scutchey Senior Executive Assistant, Citi and Founder & Director, The Canary Wharf PA Club

Lawson Muncaster, Managing Director, City A.M.