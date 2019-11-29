Mayor Sadiq Khan has praised the “breathtaking heroism” of members of the public who “literally ran towards danger” to tackle the suspect in a terrorist attack on London Bridge this afternoon.



Multiple videos have emerged showing passers-by helping to detain the man believed to have carried out multiple stabbings.

In one video, a man can be seen grappling with the suspect on the pavement, while other footage shows a man removing a knife.



The suspect, who was wearing a hoax explosive device, was then shot by police officers and died at the scene.



“[I would] also like to thank members of the public who risked their own safety this afternoon… they are the best of us,” Khan said in a statement.



“We must and will stand united and resolute in the face of terror. Those who seek to attack us and divide us will never succeed.”



Multiple people have been injured – some seriously – in the attack, which began shortly before 2pm. Khan said that police are not looking for any other suspects.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has returned to Downing Street from his constituency, thanked the emergency services and members of the public for their response.



“This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.



Shaun Bailey, Conservative mayoral candidate, said: “To the perpetrators and the people who follow them I say: You won’t win. London won’t buckle. We won’t break.

“Londoners are a family and we unite in the face of terror: Our love is stronger than your hate.”



Khan added that the terrorism threat level, which was recently downgraded, will be constantly reviewed.

