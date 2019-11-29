Commuters told to avoid London Bridge station after terror attack

Commuters have been told to avoid London Bridge station following a terror attack this afternoon.

Police were called to London Bridge at 1.58pm along with emergency services after reports of a stabbing.

Read more: Police kill man in London Bridge terrorist incident

The Metropolitan Police said “a number of people have been stabbed”.

Assistant commissioner Neil Basu added: “A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London Police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.

“I am now in a position to confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident. We are working jointly with the City of London Police as we continue to respond.”

Police have cordoned off London Bridge as a result with emergency services still at the scene.

London Bridge Tube station is closed as a result and there will be no Underground services – Northern or Jubilee Lines – stopping there.

“London Bridge is closed in both directions due to an ongoing emergency services incident,” Transport for London added. “Use alternative routes.”

British Transport Police also warned that the mainline station would be closed.

Southeastern railway said: “We have a report that London Bridge is closed and trains will not call at London Bridge until further notice.”

Elsewhere in London there are also severe delays on several Tube lines, unrelated to the terrorist incident.

The Circle and Hammersmith and City lines are experiencing severe delays in both directions after a faulty train at Edgware Road, while the District Line has minor delays eastbound as well as severe delays between Barking and Upminster after an earlier signal failure.

There are also minor delays on the Northern Line between Camden Town and Kennington via Charing Cross only.

The Hammersmith & City Line also has severe delays due to the faulty train at Edgware Road.