Cyclists form human barrier in Old Street to protest bike safety concerns

Around 350 cyclists gathered in Old Street earlier this morning to protest in favour of cycling safety on the Clerkenwell boulevard route. (Photo/ Cycle Islington via Twitter)

Around 350 cyclists gathered in Old Street earlier this morning to protest cycling safety concerns on one of the Capital’s most dangerous routes.

The Make the Lane protest was organised by campaigner groups Camden Cyclists and Cycle Islington brought traffic to a standstill along the Clerkenwell boulevard route, on the way into the City.

During the hour-long protest, activists formed a human barrier to protect fellow cyclists and blocking traffic.

350 cyclists of all shapes and sizes rode through our lane today – in 25 minutes ! Let’s get this done @TfL @IslingtonBC @CamdenCouncil @London_Cycling pic.twitter.com/FeYLylB8OM — Cycle Islington (@CycleIslington) September 22, 2022

Connecting Old Street to Holborn, Clerkenwell boulevard is considered one of London’s most dangerous routes for cyclists.

According to data from CycleStreets’ Bike Data, there have been 201 casualties on the route since 2016 – with the most recent in August.

A spokesperson for Islington council said the borough was working alongside TfL and Camden to integrate segregated cycle lanes.

“Given the corridor’s status as one of London’s most heavily-used cycle and bus corridors, devising these ambitious proposals is likely to be challenging, complex, and time-consuming, involving the re-designing of several key junctions,” they said.

“Local people know their streets better than anyone, and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on our proposals once they are further developed and feasibility work has taken place.”

The comments were echoed by Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, who pledged to build the section of Theobald’s Road as part of its Holborn Liveable Neighbourhood project.

“For the Clerkenwell Road section, in 2023 we intend to consult on replacing the current, intermittent ‘advisory’ cycle lanes with segregated lanes, as well as carrying out upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists where the road meets Gray’s Inn Road and Rosebery Avenue,” he added.

Helen Cansick, TfL’s head of healthy streets investment, said the network would continue to work alongside councils “to reduce danger to people cycling across London.”