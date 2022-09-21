Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike on 4 October

More than 2,000 London bus drivers are set to strike on 4 October in a dispute over pay, the union Unite announced on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 London bus drivers are set to strike on 4 October in a dispute over pay, the union Unite announced on Wednesday.

Running continuously until workers receive a pay rise in line with the retail price index, Unite said, the strike will affect eight depots across North London – including Tottenham and Wood Green.

This will affect 49 bus routes around north and east London.

“Arriva has totally failed to address the strength of feeling among our members as they see their rates of pay eroded,” said Unite’s regional officer Steve Stockwell.

“The company needs to return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets workers’ reasonable expectations.”

An additional 600 workers will also strike on 30 September in Kent.

Commenting on the announcement, Arriva’s operations director Alex Jones said the company was “very disappointed,” as the company had offered workers “a generous pay rise.”

“Any pay settlement must be affordable and strike action is counter-productive, harms the communities and customers we serve, and damages bus travel at a time when we should all be focused on building recovery from the pandemic,” he said.

“We are continuing discussions with Unite, with the aim of securing a positive outcome that delivers a fair and affordable pay rise for bus workers across the region.”

Transport for London (TfL) urged both parties to go back to the negotiating table.

Unite’s walkout is the latest in a series of industrial action to hit the capital’s transport network.

Just today, rail union TSSA reissued a ballot for strike action at Govia Thameslink, while yesterday the union RMT announced a nationwide strike ahead of the London Marathon for 1 October.