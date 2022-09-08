Govia Thameslink staff balloted by TSSA union over possible fresh strike action

Govia Thameslink

Govia Thameslink train staff are to be balloted for industrial action in protest of pay, conditions and redundancies.

Rail union TSSA will open ballots for hundreds of its members working at Govia Thameslink Railway, which includes four key franchises.

Results of the ballot will be announced on 6 October and could impact Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern, and Gatwick Express, all of which bring thousands of commuters into the capital daily,

Strikes are being proposed to counter the cost of living crisis as unions appeal for better pay, job security and improved conditions.

Yesterday the rail unions have had mixed reactions to the appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan as new transport secretary, with RMT saying it could lead to better relations, while Aslef’s chief called her a ‘climate denier’.

TSSA represents platform staff including in ticket offices, train crews, engineers, control, administrative roles and management, not drivers.

This comes after a series of strikes were held over the summer, including by TSSA on 18 and 20 August, as Brits feel the pinch of soaring inflation.

Strikes has spread from transport and aviation to communications and barristers, with other industries threatening further action if pay deals are not put forward. Today and tomorrow Royal Mail workers have walked out.

On the balloting of its members, TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, said: it “is a clear signal to GTR that our members are not willing to be pushed around in the face of an escalating Tory cost of living crisis and a government which wants to slash jobs on the railways.

“I want to encourage our members to vote yes both to strike action and action short of a strike because we know we are in a fight for the future of our railways.

“We have already seen a strong set of ballot results elsewhere in rail companies our union represents and have strike action in the pipeline later this month.”

The department for Transport has been asked for comment.