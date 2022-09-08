UK’s new justice secretary Brandon Lewis to meet with Criminal Bar Association

Defence barristers take part in a strike outside the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey.

The UK’s new justice secretary Brandon Lewis has agreed to meet with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) following former justice secretary Dominic Raab’s failure to meet with the barristers’ trade body.

Lewis is set to meet CBA chair Kirsty Brimelow QC on Monday 12th September, after his predecessor failed to directly engage with striking barristers throughout the months long dispute, City A.M understands.

The news comes after the CBA’s new chair this week told a parliamentary select committee that “substantial positive movement” on the part of the government could end the barristers’ strike.

Brimelow said this could include applying the 15 per cent legal aid fee increase to all current backlogged court cases, after Raab previously offered to up fees on new cases only.

There are currently almost 60,000 cases waiting to be heard in the UK’s Crown Courts, that barristers would have to work before seeing any fee increases, under Raab’s current deal.

Commenting on news of the meeting with the new justice secretary, Brimelow said: “I look forward to meeting the Lord Chancellor and hope this introductory meeting will be followed by opening of negotiations to resolve [the strike]”.

The comments come after legal industry trade bodies, including the Law Society and the CBA, yesterday called on the justice secretary to negotiate with barristers to end the strike.

The UK’s Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been approached for comment.