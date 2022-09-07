Royal Mail workers call for further strike amid tomorrow’s walkout

Royal Mail workers have announced further strike action for the end of the month, as staff prepare for tomorrow’s 48-hour strike.(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The union CWU today called for an extra 48-hour strike beginning on 30 September as a result of the “despicable” way its postal workers were being treated.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve,” said CWU general secretary Dawe Ward.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.”

Royal Mail’s total pay offer was worth up to 5.5 per cent, with the initial 2 per cent unconditional, while the remaining 3.5 per cent is dependent on changes made to working practices.

Commenting on the decision, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The CWU rejected our offer worth up to 5.5 per cent for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years.

“The CWU’s decision to announce further strike action is placing jobs at risk. Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day.

“Strike action has weakened our financial position and is threatening the long-term job security of our postmen and women.”

This week’s strike comes on the heels of Royal Mail workers walking out 26 and 31 August.