Rail union consults members over fresh strike action at Govia Thameslink

Rail union TSSA will consult members over a fresh strike action at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) in a long-standing dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

The ballot – opening on 28 September and closing on 19 October at 12pm – will put to its members both the possibility of strike action and action short of strike.

It was initially announced on 8 September but later suspended following the Queen’s death and the consequent period of mourning.

“I want to encourage our members to vote yes both to strike action and action short of a strike because we know we are in a fight for the future of our railways,” said general secretary Manuel Cortes.

“Given we have already seen a series of walkouts by our brilliant members, ministers and bosses at GTR would do well to get real and address our concerns now, so that further disruption does not take place.”

Commenting on the decision, GTR’s chief operating officer Angie Doll said: “Our focus remains on encouraging all unions to continue to work with the industry to seek a resolution that will ensure the long-term sustainability of the railway.”

GTR operates Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express franchises, all of which bring thousands into the capital every day.

TSSA’s decision comes on the heels of RMT joining train drivers and announcing a strike on 1 October.