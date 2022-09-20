Further rail strikes to take place on 1 October

Further rail strikes are set to take place on 1 October, as workers at 14 train operators will walk out in a dispute over job security, pay and conditions.

The union RMT said the walkout will bring the country’s network to “an effective standstill,” especially as it takes place ahead of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The 24-hour strike will fall on the same day of the walkout announced by the train drivers’ union Aslef today.

“Transport workers are joining a wave of strike action on 1 October, sending a clear message to the government and employers that working people will not accept continued attacks on pay and working conditions at a time when big business profits are at an all-time high,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“We want a settlement to these disputes where our members and their families can get a square deal. And we will not rest until we get a satisfactory outcome.”

Initially announced for 15 and 17 September, the industrial action was postponed following the Queen’s death.

Disruption will affect services on Network Rail, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains GTR – including Gatwick Express.

Separate action will take place at Arriva Rail in London, as well as at Hull Trains and FirstGroup’s southwest contingent.

Commenting on the RMT’s decision, a Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “We want to give our people a pay rise, but without the reforms we are proposing, we simply cannot deliver pay increases.

“We want to see the industry and its people thrive – we are asking the unions’ leadership to do the right thing, call off these damaging strikes and work with us to make that happen.”

City A.M. has approached Network Rail and the DfT for further comment.