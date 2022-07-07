Govia Thameslink workers vote in favour of strike

GTR workers voted in favour of strike. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Around 2,000 members of the union RMT working at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) have voted in favour of walking out.

GTR workers were originally balloted as part of the RMT’s national dispute against Network Rail and other 13 operators.

But despite voting yes, GTR members did not reach the legal threshold to participate in the three day action, which last month brought the country to a standstill.

According to the RMT, who announced the ballot’s results today, 80 per cent of the workers balloted voted in favour of industrial action.

Even though no dates were announced, GTR employees will participate whenever the RMT’s next strike days are.

The participation of Govia’s workers could create even more disruption as the company operates busy commuter services – including Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.

“GTR staff are now able to join our fight and have a legal mandate to take action in the future, to get a negotiated settlement on pay, job security and working conditions,” commented the union’s boss Mick Lynch.

“We will continue our negotiations next week with Network Rail and the train operating companies with a view to getting our members a just deal.

“We cannot rule out further strikes and we are focused on winning this dispute and coming to an agreement with rail bosses that gives our members what they need.”

The ballot came on the same day West Midlands Trains’ workers, part of the union TSSA, voted in favour of action short of strike.