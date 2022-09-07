New transport sec Anne-Marie Trevelyan needs to be ‘plucky 13th’ since turn of century, AA says

Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The AA hope the 13th transport secretary since the turn of the century will be “plucky” in transforming the roads.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, formerly the Secretary of State for International Trade, was appointed to the role last night by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Succeeding Grant Shapps, the AA published a list of 10 priorities on their bucket list but bemoaned the lack of stability in the role, saying she was the 13th transport secretary since 2000.

The previous transport secretary was dogged by a row over funding for the Underground network, which was recently settled.

“Despite the financial pressures on the country, she still holds the potential for revolutions in the switch to electric vehicles, road safety, competitive pricing, fair enforcement and a leap in car technology,” Edmund King, the AA’s president said.



“Unfettered by covid lockdowns and with much of the groundwork already laid for transport innovation, the new Transport Secretary needs to be a plucky 13.”

Among the AA’s priorities are making roads safer with a vision of ‘zero road deeaths’, a surge in electric vehicle (EV) charing points, a cut in VAT for on-street chargers to five per cent.

It also urged a boost for zero emissions vehicles, fuel price transparency and for the speeding up of assisted driving technology.