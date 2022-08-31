Long-term TfL settlement to lead to further strikes, says union

The TfL funding settlement will lead to further strikes, says union RMT. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

The long-term TfL settlement agreed yesterday will lead to further strikes, according to the union RMT.

The union said the long-term TfL settlement was an attack on “workers’ pay and pensions,” especially amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

Members will throw a rally against the funding deal tonight, with US senator Bernie Sanders as special guest.

“This deal negotiated in secret by TfL and government ministers will likely see our members pensions attacked and further pay restraint in the future, coupled with driverless trains,” said general secretary Mick Lynch.

“TfL needs to stand up to Grant Shapps and demand a deal that serves all the people of London and addresses the real concerns of London transport workers who keep the capital running.”

The comments were echoed by union TSSA.

A spokesperson for TfL urged the union to “work with us constructively” and “move away from the managed decline of public transport that would benefit no-one at all.”

Agreed yesterday between the board of TfL and the central government, the deal will keep London running until the spring of 2024 with £1.2bn of base funding, supporting almost £3.6bn worth of projects, City A.M. reported.

The deal will spare TfL a “managed decline” scenario of cuts to bus and tube services.

While City bosses rejoiced, London mayor Sadiq Khan said the deal was “far from ideal,” as he was forced to accept conditions such as a reform to TfL’s pension scheme.

“This is not something the Mayor wanted in the deal and he has been clear that he will not support any unfair changes to pensions that attack the terms and conditions of transport workers,” a spokesperson for Khan said today.

“At this stage, no decisions have been made and no specific timeframe has been set out – any reform would be subject to extensive consultation with all stakeholders, including TfL and trade unions.”

TfL commissioner Andy Byford told board members that the deal was the “best possible outcome” achieved in a “very difficult negotiating environment.”

“There is no financial support without conditions. That’s not how it works,” Byford said yesterday, adding that, without a deal, TfL faced the risk of “handing the keys” over to the government, relinquishing total control.