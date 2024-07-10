This is how much the Blackwall and new Silvertown Tunnels will cost drivers to use

The Silvertown Tunnel was proposed in 2012, with an eight-week consultation now to get underway where locals can give their views. (TfL Image – Shot of Greenwich Portal entrance for the Silvertown Tunnel)

‘Measures’ for the Blackwall Tunnel and new Silvertown Tunnel have been unveiled as London drivers face yet another charge to get around the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) today announced a package for road users wishing to go through the tunnels, linking north and south over the Thames.

The Blackwall Tunnel is heavily congested and the Silvertown Tunnel is due to open in 2025, linking Silvertown in east London to the Greenwich Peninsula.

It also set out a number of “concessions and discounts”, including black cab drivers and blue badge holders.

The Silvertown Tunnel was proposed in 2012, with an eight-week consultation now to get underway where locals can give their views.

TfL said today: “It is proposed that the standard off-peak rate of £1.50 for cars, motorbikes and small vans would apply the majority of the time.

“To manage traffic during the busiest times, peak charges will apply. It is proposed that peak charges will be £1 more than standard off-peak charges for motorbikes and an extra £2.50 for cars and small vans, and will apply for four hours northbound in the morning (from 06:00 to 10:00) and three hours southbound in the evening (from 16:00 to 19:00), Monday to Friday.”

TfL warned however, there would be a penalty charge notice for non-payment of £180, reduced to £90 if paid within two weeks.

Previously there was anger after it was revealed that the tunnel charges would generate just £123m for TfL, against the backdrop of around a £15bn black hole in its finances.

Transport for London said businesses and residents of Easy London had faced “chronic congestion” around the Blackwall Tunnel, which is the main driver for the building of a new one and the introduction of charges for both.

It added that the Blackwall, which was built in Victorian times, “suffers from frequent closures – more than 700 times a year – which results in large tailbacks, poor air quality and millions of hours lost due to drivers being trapped in traffic”.

Inside of the new Silvertown Tunnel

“The new modern tunnel linking Silvertown in east London to the Greenwich Peninsula will reduce journey times and help manage air pollution,” added Transport for London.

​”It will also support economic growth and allow TfL to increase the number of buses able to cross the river in this area from five to 21 buses an hour in each direction during the busiest times between 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday – all of which will be zero emission at the tailpipe.”

TfL also said the reason they both have to be charged, is because of their close proximity, “to ensure that traffic levels do not increase as a result of drivers seeking to use the uncharged crossing.”

There were exceptions outlined to the charges, however, including for any buses, coaches and vehicles with more than nine seats, which would be exempt from the charge.

TfL added that all taxis, blue badge holders, and wheelchair-accessible private hire vehicles would be exempt, and ‘zero-emission capable’ private hire vehicles licensed by TfL, would be also. This makes up at least 40 per cent of the 93,000 fleet, they said

Other exemptions include NHS staff, and a 50 per cent discount is available for those low-income drivers too.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “Local residents and business owners currently face chronic congestion and pollution in the area around the Blackwall Tunnel. When it opens in 2025, the long-planned new Silvertown tunnel will help deliver quicker, more reliable journeys in east London by easing congestion and making journeys up to 20 minutes faster.

“The Silvertown Tunnel scheme has been years in the making, first developed back 2012. Since I become Mayor in 2016, we have worked to improve it, adding discounts for low-income residents and local businesses, new bus services, a bespoke cycle shuttle service and free cross-river bus and DLR transport for at least the first year.

“TfL is launching this consultation to get feedback from residents and businesses on the proposals. I encourage Londoners in the area to get involved and have their say.”