London Underground: Severe delays hit Elizabeth Line, Circle, District and Hammersmith

Commuters are facing chaos on the London Underground as four lines suffer severe delays and the Overground is partially shut.

A meltdown on the Elizabeth Line has been caused by the late finishing of some engineering work. There is currently no service between Abbey Wood and Paddington and severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow.

There are minor delays on the rest of the line and TfL has said Elizabeth Line tickets are valid on a number of other public transport options, including buses and the DLR.

Routes running to and from Edgware Road on the Circle, District and Hammersmith and City Lines are also suffering severe delays due to an earlier points service.

The London Overground is partly closed, with no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford. A replacement bus service L3 is operating the route via Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street and Highams Park.

Passengers can keep up to date by using the Transport for London (TfL) website.

