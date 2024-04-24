London Underground to face more strikes this week as customer service managers to walk out

The London Underground is set for disruption this Friday and Saturday after customer service managers announced further strike action.

The London Underground is set for disruption this week as customer service managers announced further strike action.

Members of the TSSA union will walk-out on Friday 26 April, with disruption expected on Saturday as some staff shifts spill-over.

An overtime ban will also kick off on the same date, running until May 5.

A strike from TSSA customer service managers on 10 April forced stations to close at short notice and the union warned last minute shutdowns late on Friday night and into Saturday morning were “likely.”

TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “It’s clear that our Customer Service Managers strike on 10 April made a real impact, many stations shut at short notice, and we had overwhelming support from the public.

“Because of London Underground’s refusal to get back round the negotiating table, we have been forced to take further strike action this week.

“London Underground must now come clean with the public – their refusal to negotiate seriously and fairly with our union will lead to stations closing at the last minute and other stations being understaffed.

He added: “We have made it clear that our union will not accept the continued threats to our members’ roles, locations, terms, and conditions to stand unchallenged. We will continue to take sustained action until London Underground is prepared to negotiate with us in good faith.”

Seperate tube strikes from the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) were cancelled earlier in April.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that TSSA is continuing with this strike action following a consultation process.

“While we don’t expect this action will cause significant disruption, we urge TSSA to continue to work with us to help find a resolution.

“There are no planned job losses as part of these vital changes which will improve the service we provide to customers at our stations.”