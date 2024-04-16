Sadiq Khan to review bringing London buses into public ownership

Sadiq Khan has pledged to create a new London bus company which would look at bringing routes into public ownership.

The Labour candidate for City Hall, who is campaigning for a record third term, announced he will launch a new transport firm to review public bus ownership after three decades.

Labour says the capital’s bus network of 675 routes is currently operated by 16 privately-run bus firms – and that under Khan’s new policy, once contracts expire public ownership under the new operator would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Khan said he was “delighted to confirm today that if re-elected I will work with a Labour government to review bringing London’s bus routes back into public ownership”.

He added: “This will help guarantee consistency and value for money for all London’s bus passengers in the long term.

“The Tories have made their position crystal clear, refusing to give London long-term funding certainty the capital needs and offering nothing but financial uncertainty and instability.”

It comes after shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said a Labour government would remove government restrictions on publicly owned buses, via the Bus Services Act 2017.

Khan has also vowed to continue making the “overwhelming case” for the Bakerloo Line Extension, West London Orbital rail, DLR extension to Thamesmead and Crossrail Two.

He added: “I’m proud of my record delivering on Londoners’ transport priorities – bringing in the Night Tube, the Elizabeth Line, the Hopper fare and the Superloop, all while freezing TfL fares for 5 years.

“Delivering the next generation of major transport projects in London will of course require a partnership with central government.

“Only a Labour mayor and Labour government working together can deliver the next generation of transport projects in London.”

His announcement comes after Conservative rival Susan Hall unveiled her own transport pledge, promising if elected to expand the Night Tube to the Hammersmith & City line. Hall has also pledged to scrap the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) and to introduce a Women’s Commissioner to improve women and girls’ safety.