Fresh cash will save 53 bus routes as Sadiq Khan warns ‘tough decisions needed elsewhere’

Sadiq Khan (Getty Images)

More than 50 London bus routes have been saved from the scrap-heap following last minute additional funding, as the Mayor warns it will mean “tough decisions elsewhere”.

Sadiq Khan announced the cash boost of around £25m a year, to prevent 53 routes from being withdrawn.

The cuts were initially announced as a result of the pandemic, which meant Transport for London (TfL) required short-term government funding deals, in return for savings of around four per cent by City Hall, including scrapping some routes. TfL also requires £500m to balance the books.

Today’s announcement confirms that TfL will still press on with 22 per cent of changes it consulted on – but now only three routes of its 620 will be cut.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he “was furious on behalf of Londoners that TfL was having to consider reducing the bus network due to conditions attached by the Government to the funding deal.”

“The strength of feeling across the capital was clear to me, and I was adamant that I would explore every avenue available to me to save as many buses as possible.”

The additional funding he said means “tough decisions elsewhere” and TfL “has looked carefully at the small amount of routes still affected” to reduce that negative impact.

“This new funding, alongside our detailed analysis of the extensive consultation feedback and emerging travel patterns, has allowed us to significantly reduce the scope of the changes”, said Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport service planning.

“The proposals that we will be taking forward are those that have a minimal impact on Londoners, as they are areas with much higher provision of buses than there is demand.”

Assembly Member Nick Rogers, the Conservatives’ Greater London Assembly transport spokesman, said “it was wrong for Sadiq Khan to threaten to cut vital bus routes to score political points against the government. Londoners have had the threat of their services being cut dangled in front of them completely unnecessarily for months, so I am glad Sadiq Khan has finally backed down and changed course.”

“The government’s generous financial settlements have bailed out TfL to the tune of over £6 billion, after years of mismanagement under this Mayor. Sadiq Khan must now make the necessary reforms to ensure TfL’s funding is sustainable and not pass on the burden to passengers.”