Half of Londoners against Sadiq Khan’s expansion of ULEZ

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Half of Londoners are against the mayor expanding the ULEZ next August, according to a new poll commissioned by London’s Tories.

YouGov figures published today report that 51 per cent of respondents don’t think the ULEZ should be expanded to encompass most of Greater London.

Numbers went up to 60 per cent once the “I don’t know” responses were excluded.

Aimed to clean London’s air, the ULEZ – or ultra-low emission zone – forces vehicles that don’t conform to environmental standards to pay £12.50 to drive into it.

It currently encompass the North and South Circular road following an expansion in October 2021.

Greater London Authority (GLA) Conservatives said the results align with reports of consultation responses being against the measure, which were leaked in early October.

Initially seen by the Telegraph, the documents reported that 66 per cent of respondents were against expanding the ultra-low emission zone.

However, the results starkly contradict the outcome of a poll commissioned by the mayor early last month, which reported that 51 per cent of Londoners were in favour of the ULEZ expansion.

Nick Rogers, GLA Conservatives’ transport spokesperson, said today’s poll reaffirmed what was known all along.

“His [the mayor’s] ULEZ expansion would be devastating for small businesses and low income families,” he commented.

“The mayor has no mandate to pursue this policy, which has been rejected by an overwhelming majority in the official consultation and in representative polling.”

Rogers made the headlines last month when he called on Sadiq Khan to subject the initial consultation to public scrutiny following the Telegraph piece.

He accused TfL of excluding “entries for being ‘duplicate or not genuine’ in a way that has disproportionately affected opposition votes.”

City Hall rebutted the accusations, deeming them “categorically untrue.”

Today’s poll comes on the same day London Assembly members will vote whether to move forward with the proposal or not.

The results are expected to be published within the next few days.

“London Assembly Members must vote to stop Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion today,” Rogers added.

City A.M. has approached Sadiq Khan’s office for comment.