LIVE – Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Budget 2022: UK is now in recession

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt departs Downing Street to present the Autumn Statement to the House of Commons on November 17. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to City A.M.’s live updates as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, delivers the government’s Autumn Budget for 2022.

Here the news team will bring you all the key points, policy changes, opinion, analysis, responses from experts, industry reaction and more.

Get in touch and let us know your views via news@cityam.com or @Cityam – Find more coverage here.

Read more The taxman cometh: Hunt to deliver toughest Budget in years today

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt faces a daunting task this morning, trying to balance the books in an historic Autumn statement. He finds himself – and the country – gripped weaker than expected economic growth, high inflation and a huge energy bill subsidy scheme has burnt an around £55bn hole in the public finances.

In a bid to both get debt as a share of the economy falling in three years and to not borrow to fund day-to-day spending, he has a raft of measures at his disposal.

AUTUMN BUDGET – AS IT HAPPENS

11.48: “I have no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices. But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses. Taking account of this, I have decided that from January 1st until March 2028 we will increase the Energy Profits Levy from 25% to 35%.”

” The structure of our energy market also creates windfall profits for low-carbon electricity generation so, from January 1st, we have also decided to introduce a new, temporary 45% levy on electricity generators. Together these taxes raise £14bn next year. “

11.41: On personal taxes: “Asking more from those who have more means that the first difficult decision I take on tax is to reduce the threshold at which the 45p rate becomes payable from £150,000 to £125,140. Those earning £150,000 or more will pay just over £1200 more a year.”

“We are also taking difficult decisions on tax-free allowances. I am maintaining at current levels the income tax personal allowance, higher rate threshold, main national insurance thresholds and the inheritance tax thresholds for a further two years taking us to April 2028. Even after that, we will still have the most generous set of tax-free allowances of any G7 country.”

On the OBR forecast, he added that “GDP falls in 2023 by 1.4%, before rising by 1.3%, 2.6%, and 2.7% in the following three years. The OBR says higher energy prices explain the majority of the downward revision in cumulative growth since March.

“They also expect a rise in unemployment from 3.6% today to 4.9% in 2024 before falling to 4.1%.

11. 36: “Richard Hughes and his team at the OBR today lay out starkly the impact of global headwinds on the UK economy and I am enormously grateful to him and his team for their thorough work.”

“The OBR forecast the UK’s inflation rate to be 9.1% this year and 7.4% next year. They confirm that our actions today help inflation to fall sharply from the middle of next year.

“They also judge that the UK, like other countries, is now in recession. Overall this year, the economy is still forecast to grow by 4.2%.

Read more Hunt targets highest earners in tax grab as chancellor raises £55bn

11.33: “The Office for Budget Responsibility confirms global factors are the primary cause of current inflation. Most countries are still dealing with the fallout from a once-in-a-century pandemic.”

“The furlough scheme, the vaccine rollout, and the response of the NHS did our country proud – but they all have to be paid for.

“The lasting impact on supply chains has made goods more expensive and fueled inflation. This has been worsened by a Made in Russia energy crisis.

11.32 : “Three priorities then today: stability, growth and public services.”

“I start with stability. High inflation is the enemy of stability. It means higher mortgage rates, more expensive food and fuel bills, businesses failing and unemployment rising. It erodes savings, causes industrial unrest, and cuts funding for public services. It hurts the poorest the most and eats away at the trust upon which a strong society is built.

11.31 – “In the face of unprecedented global headwinds, families, pensioners, businesses, teachers, nurses and many others are worried about the future. So today we deliver a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and rebuild our economy. Our priorities are stability, growth, and public services.

“We also protect the vulnerable because to be British is to be compassionate and this is a compassionate Conservative government.”

11.30 – Jeremy Hunt arrives at the despatch box in Parliament for the Autumn budget

Today’s editorial can be read here: Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt’s bitter medicine may be too harsh

Where do we stand?

Economics and markets reporter Jack Barnett runs through where we stand ahead of the budget:

Today the @OBR_UK will slash the UK’s growth projections, raise its borrowing trend, hike its debt interest bill and maybe warn the tax burden is on course for its highest level on record. It will be a huge swing from its last forecasts in March. Let's take a look at those… — Jack Barnett (@__JackBarnett) November 17, 2022

Key talking points ahead of the budget

It’s time to play chancellor!

Raising revenue vs cutting taxes. Jack Barnett looks at the options available:

Read more Hunt readies for biggest budget since Cameron and Osborne’s first outing

Revenue raisers:

Expanding energy windfall tax – £13bn

– £13bn Reinstating national insurance rise – £15bn

– £15bn Raising income tax – £5.2bn basic rate, £85m additional rate

– £5.2bn basic rate, £85m additional rate Freezing inheritance tax relief – £500m

– £500m Cutting capital gains tax allowance – £1.8bn

– £1.8bn Freezing income tax thresholds : £5bn

: £5bn Keeping the bank surcharge – : £1bn

– : £1bn Raising VAT – : £7.5bn

Spending cuts

Raising benefits and pensions in line with wages – £11bn

– £11bn Slashing investment spending : £10bn

: £10bn Keeping the bank surcharge – : £1bn

– : £1bn Narrowing energy support – : £14bn

🧵🟥💼 Can you fix the nation's finances?



It's time to play chancellor!



If you have what it takes to balance the books, grab a pen (or a keyboard) and a calculator – and see if you can find the answer.#AutumnStatement #budget



✍️ @__JackBarnett https://t.co/ben6sGPuGi — City A.M. (@CityAM) November 15, 2022

What does Labour want in the budget?

Labour has called for Jeremy Hunt to provide tax relief for small businesses in his autumn fiscal statement as firms stare down rates hikes in April.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told City A.M. today that the chancellor “must” next week axe the planned inflation-linked increase to business rates, while calling for a complete tax overhaul for small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Angela Rayner

Who wants what from the budget?

What do pubs want out of today?

By Emily Hawkins

After warnings across the hospitality industry that this winter could see a wave of venue closures without the right financial aid, pub bosses are hoping for quite a holistic package of support today.

Industry leaders have been urging the Chancellor to extend current business rates relief beyond April, as well as scrapping plans to hike rates in line with inflation – which is at a 41-year high.

Venues are to be hit with a £3.6bn bill this spring if rates increase with inflation and current relief stops. This would represent a £900m hike.

Publicans have also called for a reduction in VAT, as they face tough choices about how much to pass on their own input costs onto consumers. Some top bosses hope to see inflation put back to its pandemic level of 12.5 per cent while others said even a five per cent reduction to 15 per cent would be enough to stop them having to pass on new price hikes.

The sector is also keeping a keen eye out for any more details on a six-month energy support scheme, which the government has said will be the equivalent aid to a price cap for households.

AA and RAC warn against fuel duty rise

By Jack Mendel

Driving groups the RAC and AA have warned against a rise in fuel duty, saying it would pile onto the prices at the pumps for motorists.

The RAC urged hunt to leave fuel duty alone, saying doing so would be inflationary.

Its fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our analysis shows there is a clear link between inflation – however it’s measured – and fuel prices. When the prices drivers pay to fill up rise, inflation seems certain to follow. That’s something the Chancellor must recognise as he considers what action to take today.”

Read more The taxman cometh: Hunt to deliver toughest Budget in years today

The AA echoed these sentiments on Saturday, with Edmund King, AA president, saying: “Any increase in fuel duty would hit households and businesses and just further fuel inflation.”

“The 5p cut in duty should not be removed in March especially if fuel prices remain high as the Treasury benefits from VAT on higher fuel prices. The road to electrification must not be stalled by removing tax incentives for fleets and individuals to choose EVs. This is crucial in environmental terms and vital to speed up the introduction of EVs onto the second-hand car market.

Read more Europe set for diesel supply scramble as high prices expose tight markets

What experts are saying ahead of the budget

Hunt is also under pressure to reassure people he can restore confidence in the government’s fiscal credibility in wake of the disastrous mini-budget from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Over the past few weeks, Brits heard an array of estimates of the size of the fiscal black hole at the heart of the public finances, ranging from £40bn to £55bn.

“This week we got a new one in the form of a higher number, this latest one being £70bn, begging the question as to how big the fiscal hole is,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“While we know a good proportion of this is due to higher borrowing costs due to high inflation, as well as the potential for a slowdown in the UK economy, it seems odd that the size of the hole has gone up at the same time UK gilt yields have gone down, along with natural gas prices,” he noted.