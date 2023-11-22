Autumn Statement Live: Jeremy Hunt to ‘get Britain growing’ with 110 pro-business measures

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn Statement later today

Jeremy Hunt will announce 110 pro-growth measures in today’s Autumn Statement, with ‘full expensing’ at the heart of his plans to boost UK investment.

The plans will, the Chancellor says, “get Britain growing” and boost investment by £20bn a year.

Full expensing allows firms to deduct spend on new technology and equipment from taxable profits. The scheme is already in place but had been due to expire, but the Chancellor is expected to instead put the policy on the books for good.

Other policy measures which may get an airing include personal tax cuts.

“In today’s Autumn Statement for Growth, the Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more.

“Instead we will back British business with 110 growth measures to remove planning red tape, speed up access to the national grid, support entrepreneurs raising capital, get behind our fastest growing industries, unlock foreign direct investment, boost productivity, reform welfare, level up opportunity to every corner of the country and cut business taxes.”

The British economy has so much potential, and now inflation has halved, we can move on to the next stage of our economic plan – unleashing it. pic.twitter.com/srKZuVcnmj — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 21, 2023

The Chancellor is also expected to recommit the government to the Mansion House compact, which will see pension funds incentivised to invest in fast-growing British companies rather than the bond market.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, had said that with inflation halved it was now time to look at cutting taxes and delivering a long-term plan for growth.

There has been speculation for some weeks that the Chancellor would move to bring down taxes, though Treasury sources have indicated that tax-cutting measures are more likely to be targeted at business than individual wallets.

Three big questions for the Chancellor

Will the Chancellor make a move on personal tax?

Changes to personal taxation have been floated now by Rishi Sunak in Monday morning’s speech, if “over time”, and by Jeremy Hunt during multiple interviews.

But most recently it was new Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott’s turn, who suggested to broadcasters on Tuesday that the economy – despite inflation still running at 4.6 per cent – was “in a very different place” and ministers could look at “cutting taxes for individuals”.

Just who these individuals are is yet to be revealed, but with all this kite-flying, a big fat nothing on personal tax would rather take the wind out of the government’s sails.

And what about inheritance tax?

Since the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) generously widened its estimate on fiscal headroom – with some forecasters estimating Hunt may have over £20bn to spare – clamours to cut the UK’s supposedly ‘most hated’ tax have only grown.

While deeply unpopular among Conservative MPs, in recent days conversations have appeared to shift away from the idea.

Predictions at this stage are a fool’s game, but if we had to speculate, it feels more likely the policy could re-rear its head at the Spring Budget.

And will it make a difference to the politics?

Politically, the Autumn Statement can be seen as yet another Sunak reset, following his conference speech, net zero U-turn and reshuffle in an ongoing bid to transform his fortunes.

The narrative of economic transformation and a success – at last – at achieving one of his five pledges means his MPs who remain loyal now have something to sell.

Whether it will be enough to impede Keir Starmer’s now heavily embedded poll lead – and whether the public and those less loyal members are buying – is another question altogether.