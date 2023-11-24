Tories get poll bump as 60 per cent back national insurance ‘cut’

The Conservatives have achieved a slight poll boost following the Autumn Statement – but Labour have still held on to a significant lead. Photo: Getty

Pollsters at YouGov for the Times found following Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal event, support for the Tories had increased by four points in a week, from 21 per cent to 25 per cent, as speculation around the timing of the next general election continues to mount.

The findings, collected following the Autumn Statement on Wednesday, mark the best result for the party since September and are three points below Sunak’s record rating last April.

However, despite the slight uptick for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, Sir Keir Starmer’s opposition party retained a 19-point lead, sticking on last week at 44 per cent.

Respondents were surveyed on tax-cutting measures – including slashing 2p from the rate of National Insurance Contributions (NIC) – and 61 per cent of voters said they backed the idea.

Despite the cut in national insurance, Brits will still pay more tax. Hunt is paying for the reduction by freezing tax thresholds, which when inflation is rising drags more people into higher tax brackets.

The public were also predominantly in favour of raising the minimum wage to £11.44 an hour, with 85 per cent of those surveyed giving it their backing.

And 60 per cent backed the move to require those who have been out of work for 18 months to partake in a compulsory work placement scheme – or lose benefits.

However, people were less favourable on whether tax cuts were affordable. 31 per cent told YouGov they were, and 29 per cent took the opposite view.

Just 38 per cent backed the decision to freeze alcohol duties, while just 43 per cent of the public supported the move to make full expensing a permanent tax relief scheme for firms.

And most people did not think Hunt’s measures would make them feel better off.

Anthony Wells, YouGov’s head of European political and social research, said: “At face value the increase in Conservative support suggests it has done some good for the government. It would be wise to wait to see if that increase lasts beyond the immediate headlines before putting too much weight on it.”.

He added: “Not least the poll’s other findings suggest few of the public think the changes will do much to help either them or the country.”