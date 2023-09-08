Corbyn London mayor bid could hurt Sadiq Khan and let Tories in, poll claims

If former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn opts to run for City Hall in London, it could take votes away from Sadiq Khan and open the door for the Conservatives, a new a poll has found.

It comes after the former party leader told the Edinburgh Festival earlier this summer that he would “have a think” about standing as an independent in the 2024 mayoral race.

Polling by Redfield & Wilton found Khan and Hall were neck and neck, with the incumbent Labour mayor on 33 per cent vs the former Tory group leader challenger on 32 per cent.

The poll saw the Lib Dems on 16 per cent, the Greens on nine per cent and Reform UK on just four per cent.

However, pollsters also revealed that if Corbyn – the former Labour leader and now independent MP for Islington North – decides to run, he could provide a major upset.

The results would see Hall emerge the victor with 30 per cent of the vote, ahead of Khan on 25 per cent, with Corbyn trailing on 15 per cent.

He lost the Labour whip over his claims that an Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report “dramatically overstated” the scale of antisemitism under his leadership, and earlier this year was banned from standing as a candidate for the party.

However, the same poll, carried out between September 4-6, found that in London, Labour leads the Conservatives on voting intention by 20 per cent.

Labour is ahead on 47 per cent, versus the Tories on 27 per cent.

A spokesperson for Redfield & Wilton said: “The recent high-profile extension of London’s ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ) and the result of the Uxbridge by-election has concentrated minds on the next London mayoral election, due to be held on May 2 next year.

“Corbyn may enter the mayoral election as an independent – a decision the former Labour leader admitted he is thinking about in a recent appearance at the Edinburgh Festival.

“If Corbyn were to run, our poll currently finds Hall leading Khan by five points.”

A spokesman for Hall said they did not comment on polling. The mayor’s office and Corbyn have been approached for comment.