Labour takes nine-point lead over Tories in wake of Number 10 parties saga

A new poll from Opinium/The Observer puts Labour at 41 per cent and the Conservatives at 32 per cent, giving Sir Keir Starmer’s party the biggest lead it has held since 2014.

Labour has taken a nine-point lead over the Conservatives in new polling as Boris Johnson faces the fallout of revelations that his staff had illegal Christmas parties last year.

The poll also showed that 57 per cent of voters thought Johnson should resign – up nine points from two weeks ago.

The results are the latest in a series of polls that show Labour kicking out to substantial leads over the Tories in the past week, after a video emerged of Number 10 staff laughing about illegal parties they held last Christmas when London was under strict Covid restrictions.

Johnson has launched a probe into the parties by cabinet secretary Simon Case and has said he will not pass judgement about whether they happened or not until the findings come in.

This is despite his staff admitting that they held a party in Downing Street in a leaked video, which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about ways they could cover it up.

A photo of the Prime Minister hosting a zoom quiz last Christmas for Number 10 staff also emerged in the Mirror today.

Staff were doing the boozy quiz throughout Downing Street.

The Opinium poll showed the Prime Minister’s approval rating has now fallen to -35 per cent, which is 14 points lower than just two weeks ago.