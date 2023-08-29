Labour more trusted than Tories on Brexit and the economy, new poll finds

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Voters place more trust in Labour than the Conservatives on issues including the economy, tax policies, Brexit and unemployment, new polling has revealed.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party secured a higher trust rating than the Tories on nine out of ten issues that voters were polled on by YouGov for The Times.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives only came out on top in just one area – defence and security.

Labour’s best score was on the NHS, where 39 per cent of the public trusted them to do the best job, compared to the Tories’ 12 per cent.

On the economy, 25 per cent of the public trusted Labour to do a better job. Only 21 per cent believed the Conservatives would be better.

The opposition were also further ahead on tax, 27 per cent to 19 per cent; Brexit, 19 per cent to 17 per cent; and unemployment, 31 per cent to 15 per cent.

YouGov quizzed a total of 2,106 people between August 22 and 23.

